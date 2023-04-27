Create New Account
'Unavoidably Unsafe': The Story Behind Vaccine Liability Protections
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago
Wyeth (now Pfizer) went to the Reagan White House ... and they said, "Unless you give us immunity from liability, we are going to shut down vaccine production."

President Reagan replied, "Why don't you make the vaccines safe?"

Wyeth answered, "Because vaccines are unavoidably unsafe." "And that phrase [unavoidably unsafe] is in the preamble of the VICP statute," denoted Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Watch RFK Jr.'s full speech on #CHDTV:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/college-covid-19-mandates-or-roundtable-discussions-or-scientific-ethical-and-legal-considerations-april26/college-covid-19-mandates-roundtable-discussions-scientific-ethical-legal-considerations/

