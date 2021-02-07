God Trump vs. Biden False Prophet...

Once again Donald J. Trump our Great President is David to The Democrat's (Demon-Rat's) Goliath. He will win the case about election fraud in the Supreme court. However, the trouble overall can be explained in the Bible if you care to listen.

Just letting you know that Trump is a type of David in the bible upholding the commandments of God and improving the world... This election will correct many wrongs in our Democratic cause by the lying mainstream media Evil Big Tech Censorship, and the damage of the whole world because of sin. The churches and synagogues refuse to obey God and the damage they do result in the chaos you now see. But take heart God is in charge and His charge is to protect those who will eventually receive the gift of eternal life... Thanks...