Russian Aerospace Forces launch a strike on Ukrainian Armed Forces' diversion and reconnaissance group (DRG) using FAB glide bomb near the Antonovsky bridge on the left bank of the Dnepr River.
The area is currently being cleared of enemy forces through a shooting battle.
