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THE HEIRARCHY OF DEMONS | 4-21-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
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Show #2647


Show Notes:


Ohio House to House: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/event/pts-house-to-house-ohio-2/

Glenn's email: [email protected]

'Assemble': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/assemble

WCNTV: https://wcntv.net

Trump completely lost it: https://x.com/youranonnews/status/2046303056674107658

Gen. Flynn - Spiritual Warfare against MAGA: https://genflynn.substack.com/p/spiritual-warfare-against-maga-has?publication_id=1407214&post_id=194726952&isFreemail=true&r=1poq00&triedRedirect=true

Hierarchy of Hell: https://www.ranker.com/list/hell-demons-hierarchy/jodi-smith

How do demons operate? https://www.bing.com/search?q=how+do+demons+operate%3F&form=ANNTH1&refig=69e653b2db2c41b89b142eea73642235&pc=ASTS



Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

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Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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