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I Was Contacted! | Creation of a New Channel + The Future of This Channel
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20 views • March 23, 2022
Hello! :)
So, "someone" contacted me a while ago. And I have been keeping this a secret for months. But I think that now it is the right time to let the public know. So I can start some new projects of my own.
This person has encouraged me to go ahead and continue on with my pursuits and ideas. This person is pretty special for me and she's been with me since I was born - something I did not know about. During this short interaction we've had, she has helped me to realize many things about myself which I did not know before.
This video is to let you all know that this channel might not be that much active for now. However, if I ever have any messages for the benevolent extraterrestrial races I will ALWAYS post them here.
Also, if you have any suggestions for important messages for these beings, you can leave me here, in the comment section - if you want to!
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🔥 Link For New Channel "Messages To Humanity" 🔥
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Dtw6X_Glb1wanSQ0M8nSg/videos (English)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTvqHkkUhrZylyKlAFG5-Cw/videos (Brazilian Portuguese)
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🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
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🎵 Music by "Epidemic Sound":
Name: From Stardust
Composer: Christoffer Moe Ditlevsen
Link: www.epidemicsound.com
So, "someone" contacted me a while ago. And I have been keeping this a secret for months. But I think that now it is the right time to let the public know. So I can start some new projects of my own.
This person has encouraged me to go ahead and continue on with my pursuits and ideas. This person is pretty special for me and she's been with me since I was born - something I did not know about. During this short interaction we've had, she has helped me to realize many things about myself which I did not know before.
This video is to let you all know that this channel might not be that much active for now. However, if I ever have any messages for the benevolent extraterrestrial races I will ALWAYS post them here.
Also, if you have any suggestions for important messages for these beings, you can leave me here, in the comment section - if you want to!
-
🔥 Link For New Channel "Messages To Humanity" 🔥
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Dtw6X_Glb1wanSQ0M8nSg/videos (English)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTvqHkkUhrZylyKlAFG5-Cw/videos (Brazilian Portuguese)
-
🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music by "Epidemic Sound":
Name: From Stardust
Composer: Christoffer Moe Ditlevsen
Link: www.epidemicsound.com
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