Ask Away! : Behind the Counter with Pharmacist Ben - Dailywithdoc & Becca 3/8/24

We invite you to join us to: Chat with Ben: Your Friendly Neighborhood Pharmacist!!Here are points of what Pharmacist Ben shared;
The power of nutrition.
The hormone Estrogen.
Birth Control Pills.
Artificial sweetners.
Fatty Liver
Propolis
Controlling Cortisol.
Benefit of Protein.
Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at DIYwithDocWallach.com
Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us CoachwithBecca.com
#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.