Ask Away! : Behind the Counter with Pharmacist Ben - Dailywithdoc & Becca 3/8/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Published 18 hours ago

We invite you to join us to: Chat with Ben: Your Friendly Neighborhood Pharmacist!!Here are points of what Pharmacist Ben shared;
The power of nutrition.
The hormone Estrogen.
Birth Control Pills.
Artificial sweetners.
Fatty Liver
Propolis
Controlling Cortisol.
Benefit of Protein.

