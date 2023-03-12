2018 Trump and Bank Deregulation

March 12 - Is Banking Crisis Deliberate? CEO and employees cashed out leaving customers holding the bag.
The moment in 2018 when Donald Trump removed the Dodd-Frank regulations that would have prevented the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
Don’t let anyone forget this.
Looks like Trump has done more harm than good.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.