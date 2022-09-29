Red Wormwood system body over Europe / Huge hurricane Slams florida-Cubas-LightsOut / typhoon Noru / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 28, 2022 Red Wormwood-Planet x system body over Europe/Huge hurricane Ian Slams florida+Cubas Lights go Out/typhoon Noru kills 6 in the Philippines+now Typhoons hitting Vietnam (Climate Chaos GLOBALLY from Planet x system effects/Time to start preparing spiritually for God (these are the signs that Jesus "yeshua" warned would come-Is Christ your lord?/READ BELOW.

Today is now 9/28/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: Breaking news out of Florida as hurricane Ian makes landfall underneath Tampa and surrounding areas with 155 mile per hour winds.. As floodings already occurring and Florida officials said expect 10-20 feet storm water surges. At the same time in Vietnam massive typhoon noru is slamming Vietnam after just killing 6 people in northern Philippines... As storms will only get worse and increase with planet x-Biblical wormwood inching closer and the planet x system causing weather and climatic hell and chaos on earth... You'll see new pictures caught by Me seeing either the red large planet x system body or the red objects refraction seen on European skycams over Germany. As usually the object leaves a red reflection on water and sometimes can see stars in some ( not all the pictures ) of the red body. Only due to fact that many times the red objects refraction is seen so thus why. Also other pictures of different planet x system bodies caught by me on global skycameras over Europe and from NASA stereo ahead footage that looks at the sun....in Cuba all power was shut off last night or taken out by the winds from hurricane Ian as water literally reached to people's chests in Cuba which is a bad sign for Florida knowing how bad this hurricane is. And what makes this worse is the Gulf of Mexico waters are hot due to tons of radiation coming in from multiple sources such as planet x system bodies behind earth shooting pure radiation and energy at earth along with solar radiation hitting earth heavy, not including pure cosmic waves of radiation hitting in waves from a gamma ray burst ( a star that exploded long ago ) that started shooting its waves of enerfy and radiation at earth a few years back as insider mike from around the world warned would come on pastor Paul Begley youtube channel. So all the energy hitting earth is soaking in earths core causing the core of earth to swell pushing lava and magma up through the sea floor heating all oceans and seas. Not including pyre radiation is soaking in our ionosphere causing weather chaos globally as earths about to soon go through a jet stream reversal due to the planet x system affecting earth. Plus biblical headlines in this video you'll see and more..





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





