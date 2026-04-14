Netanyahu spills the beans 'WH reports to me every day' - pulls the strings at the WH

Netanyahu spills the beans: 'WH reports to me every day'

💬 “I spoke yesterday with Vice President J.D. Vance. He reported to me in detail, as the people of this administration do every day,” Netanyahu said when asked about US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref later commented on this Washington's humiliation, saying:

💬 “The American people should realize that the White House has turned into a 'reporting branch' for the Israeli regime.”

They don't even hide who’s really pulling the strings.

Adding: Synopsis by DD Geopolitics on NYT article:

NYT: The United States and Iran traded proposals for a suspension of Iranian nuclear activities during weekend negotiations in Pakistan, but remain far apart on the length of any agreement, according to Iranian and U.S. officials.

Iran said Monday that it could suspend uranium enrichment for up to five years — an offer the Trump administration rejected, insisting on 20 years, according to two senior Iranian officials and one U.S. official. Still, the discussions suggested that there may be a path to a peace deal, even as the U.S. military began its blockade of Iranian ports on Monday, threatening a nearly week-old cease-fire.

Officials said they were discussing a second round of face-to-face talks, but provided no details.