Bad Bunny, Pope Leo Connection. 3 Catholics Perform @ Super Bowl. Archbishop Quotes Bad Bunny Lyrics
SavingHealthMinistries
52 views • 1 day ago

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Bad Bunny puts on a queer-inclusive show with Lady Gaga & Ricky Martin. GOP Rep Andy Ogles Wants Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Investigated for “G@y $exual Acts”. Andy Ogles called the performance a “clear violation of FCC guidelines.” Ogles has requested that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into both the NFL and broadcaster NBC to prove whether either entity had “prior knowledge, deliberate approval and facilitation” of the Halftime Show which, according to Ogles, was sexually explicit and a “clear violation of FCC guidelines.” Bad Bunny lyrics are also being investigated due to the immoral portrayal given at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Bad Bunny songs like NUEVAYoL and DtMF are fan favorites which I would not encourage you to listen to because of the sexually suggestive lyrics in his songs. NFL Players React To Bad Bunny Wearing A Dress During Super Bowl Halftime. Bad Bunny at Met Gala


Bad Bunny Sparks Debate With All-Spanish Super Bowl Halftime. The Puerto Rican superstar’s historic performance divides fans and politicians, while Latino communities celebrate a night of cultural pride and NFL firsts. Bad Bunny sang in Spanish for Super Bowl halftime show. Bad Bunny performed the Super Bowl LX halftime show almost entirely in Spanish, highlighting his Puerto Rican heritage and sparking widespread cultural debate. Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show brings the party and Latin culture to U.S.'s most-watched sporting event


The new Archbishop of New York, Ronald Hicks, stepped into one of the most influential pulpits in the United States and did something unexpected. He opened his ministry in the Big Apple by weaving Bad Bunny lyrics into a homily at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. New York’s new Archbishop quotes Bad Bunny and El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico in latest mass. The Archbishop didn’t stop with reggaetón references. He moved across eras and genres. Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined Bad Bunny in his legendary and LGBTQ-inclusive performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Official rankings of most watched Super Bowl halftime shows: where Bad Bunny stands. Republicans say they’re investigating Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show. "This could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction."


'Puerto Rico is in America': MAGA snubbed as they despise Bad Bunny; Kash Patel's girlfriend says Dems go


David House

