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General Flynn on Biggest Crime in US History
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140 views • September 25, 2021
General Flynn: “This is not the biggest crime of this century, Mike. This is the biggest crime in the history of the United States of America because this could end our country...
We cannot have this. We cannot have this feeling. We cannot have this action that occurred and we have to resolve it. We must resolve it. Otherwise we’re gonna lose this country.”
How do you ‘safeguard’ US elections post-POTUS?
We cannot have this. We cannot have this feeling. We cannot have this action that occurred and we have to resolve it. We must resolve it. Otherwise we’re gonna lose this country.”
How do you ‘safeguard’ US elections post-POTUS?
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