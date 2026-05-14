Thousands Gather Roadside to Honor Fallen Officer

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Thousands gathered by the side of the road that day to honor fallen Officer Kenny Moats; it seems like yesterday. I was riding with Veteran Bud Queen in this motorcade and had a chance to film some very special moments. These folks in East TN have it right! Entire factories, schools, businesses, lined the roads, stopping everything to show up.