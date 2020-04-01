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Starnes: Sheriff Who Arrested Florida Pastor Should Be Jailed
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14 views • April 01, 2020
By Todd Starnes - April 1, 2020
The attorney for the Florida pastor arrested after a video surfaced that appeared to show a packed service last weekend told the “Todd Starnes Radio Show” Tuesday that his client was “publicly shamed” during his arrest to send a clear message to other pastors.
Source: https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/starnes-sheriff-chad-chronister-should-be-hauled-from-his-home-in-handcuffs-and-charged-with-reckless-disregard-for-the-u-s-constitution/
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The attorney for the Florida pastor arrested after a video surfaced that appeared to show a packed service last weekend told the “Todd Starnes Radio Show” Tuesday that his client was “publicly shamed” during his arrest to send a clear message to other pastors.
Source: https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/starnes-sheriff-chad-chronister-should-be-hauled-from-his-home-in-handcuffs-and-charged-with-reckless-disregard-for-the-u-s-constitution/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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