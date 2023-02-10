2/8/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 81:The police were very nice to our fellow fighters and praised them for doing the right thing.

https://gettr.com/post/p27w08i11a8

2/8/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 81: The police came to the protest site because they received calls reporting that our fellow fighters were blocking the way, but after checking they found that there was no problem at all. The police were very nice to our fellow fighters and praised them for doing the right thing.

2/8/2023 对邪恶说不第81天：因为收到了举报战友们挡路的电话，警察来到抗议现场，但检查后他们发现没有任何问题。警察对战友们非常友好，并称赞战友们做得对

