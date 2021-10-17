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BIO-METRIX? - THIS NEWS WAS 12 YEARS AGO! (MARCH 2009)
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40 views • October 17, 2021
Over biometric procedure which is necessary today if you wanna or must have new biometric id's lies a big fraud. Biometric system gives computer code 666 for hand and forehead biological characteristics of body, and then put them into the central computer data base
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