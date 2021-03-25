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Coyote Looking For Livestock
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31 views • March 25, 2021
Coyote looking for an easy meal. Sheep are very easy to kill when left on pasture overnight. We move all sheep into a holding area every evening that's easier for the LGDs to protect.
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