Man suffers VAXX poison induced AUTOIMMUNE ENCEPHALITIS

He says it feels like acid is being spilled on his brain. Hope and pray he makes a full recovery.

Eric Hauser

February 3, 2024

"This is Eva posting this on behalf of Eric who is currently unable to type/read/communicate. It seems like his case is extremely rare and unique as I have not come across another person with his exact symptoms who has also deteriorated while on IVIG, steroids and rituxan. We are extremely concerned that he has some unidentified, progressive neurological disease that will leave him in a vegetative state in the very near future. He has been diagnosed with seronegative autoimmune encephalitis but he is not responding to any of the treatments so we fear there is something else going on. Most people with AE respond well to ivig and rituxan and don't tend to worsen over time. He is unable to talk, use his eyes, read or listen to something without feeling excruciating pain. On top of all this, his tinnitus has returned so he is unable to get any mental silence or sleep so it is constant UNRELENTING SUFFERING. He describes it as feeling like acid was spilled on his brain when he tries to talk or read for more than a minute. He also has to be in complete darkness due to severe light sensitivity. He had a period of a couple months from August to October when he was doing better, but has been rapidly deteriorating in recent months for unknown reasons. He is afraid that he will be in a permanent abysmal "crash state" soon that he is unable to escape. I am posting this out of sheer desperation, hoping that someone out of his friends has also suffered from this or something similar and found relief OR if someone knows a doctor or medical professional who may be willing to help him. He has a neurologist who is the one prescribing ivig and rituxan, but it doesn’t seem to be effective at this point. He just wants some relief from the constant agony at this point. He has tried many different drugs, painkillers, and supplements that have not been helpful, but we are hoping there is some treatment out there that we aren't aware of that can put out this wildfire that is ravaging his brain. We also have to be able to find a doctor who is willing to prescribe it though. Thanks everyone in advance for any hope, help and suggestions. 🙏"

