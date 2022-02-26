Mike Pompeo analyzes the current China-Russian relations, Xi Jinping Will Destroy World Order

In an interview in the No Spin News on the 22nd, Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo analyzed the ongoing China-Russian relations in view of the current situation in Ukraine.Pompeo said that the new found friendship between Communist China and Russia depends on the behaviors of the West towards them. At present, the two are still largely bluffing, because while both parties see their own benefits and opportunities to be gained from cooperation, there are still multiple conflicting interests between them. However, he also warned that the United States needs to immediately unite with western countries to prevent Putin’s further actions. Otherwise, if China and Russia are allowed to continue, the whole world may evolve into a world that is dominated by the values of Russia and the CCP, with human dignity and security being relegated to the last place.Finally, Pompeo pointed out that it is not Putin who wanted to destroy the entire world order. Putin happens to be a supporting actor, and it must be Xi Jinping who planned to drive the destruction of the current world order.