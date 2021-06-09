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Mocking Kamala Harris's Latest Stupidity -- Might Be Dumb, but SHE IS FUNNY
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364 views • June 09, 2021
I find it upsetting how bad Kamala Harris is at her job as vice president, not going to attend to the board of crisis as instructed to by President Biden, not being able to answer a simple question as to why she hasn't yet.
The map of the left and Mara Gay, and MSNBC is completely off, how could we possibly have elected somebody who only got her job based on affirmative action and equity?
#kamalaharris #affirmativeaction #equity
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The map of the left and Mara Gay, and MSNBC is completely off, how could we possibly have elected somebody who only got her job based on affirmative action and equity?
#kamalaharris #affirmativeaction #equity
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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