⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 June 2024)

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on AFU 14th, 63rd mechanised, 77th airmobile, 12th Azov special forces, 40th and 50th national guard brigades close to Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Bogouslavka (Kharkov region), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 500 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and three Nota electronic warfare stations.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 22nd, 54th mechanised, 46th airmobile brigades near Ulakly, Belaya Gora, Orekhovo-Vasilyovka, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 33rd, 41st mechanised, and 114th territorial defence brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian troops, one German-made Leopard tank, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 105-mm Msta-B howitzers, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and defeated units of AFU 124th infantry, 25th airborne, 24th, 47th mechanised brigades close to Vozdvizhenka, Novgorodskoye, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokorskoye, Karlovka, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Sokol, and Kamyshevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 23rd, 110th mechanised, and 68th jaeger brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 375 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two U.S.-made Humvee and MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, three 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, five 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units liberated Zagornoye (Zaporozhye region) and captured more advantageous lines.



Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 123rd territorial defence, and 15th national guard brigades near Novosyolovka (Zaporozhye region), Urozhaynoye, and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one 155-mm AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, as well as two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of AFU 23rd national guard, 103rd and 121st territorial defence brigades close to Vyschetarazovka, Pokrovskoye, Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Osokorovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 85-mm D-44 gun.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 115 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence systems shot down ten Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,855 unmanned aerial vehicles, 529 air defence missile systems, 16,352 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,341 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 10,547 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,613 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.