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The Origins of Oil - Fletcher Prouty
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156 views • September 20, 2021
Falsely defined in 1892, oil was falsely classified a "fossil fuel". That deception was advanced further in the 70's by Kissinger and Rockefeller, to give the perception of future scarcity, thus gaining the continuing rise in cost.
Leroy Fletcher Prouty (Jan. 24, 1917 - June 5, 2001) served as Chief of Special Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President John F. Kennedy. A former colonel in the United States Air Force, he retired from military service to become a bank executive. He subsequently became a critic of U.S. foreign policy, particularly the covert activities of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), about which he had considerable inside knowledge.
Leroy Fletcher Prouty (Jan. 24, 1917 - June 5, 2001) served as Chief of Special Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President John F. Kennedy. A former colonel in the United States Air Force, he retired from military service to become a bank executive. He subsequently became a critic of U.S. foreign policy, particularly the covert activities of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), about which he had considerable inside knowledge.
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