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New York / New Jersey Lockdowns Are Back & Thanksgiving 10 Person Limit In Your Own HOME
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25 views • November 12, 2020
New York and New Jersey have lockdowns that go into effect tonight and tomorrow shutting down indoor dining, bars, clubs, bowling and other establishments at 10PM. Thanksgiving is limited to 10 people in your own private home! I'm not sure about you guys, and you do whatever you think is safe for you and your family.
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Cuomo & Meme: https://twitter.com/saralhernandez_/status/1326925019348348931
Cuomo Limiting indoor gatherings : https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1326596760710602753
Cuomo Closing at 10PM: https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1326597493723893766
Gov Cuomo Announcement: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-restaurants-bars-other-sla-licensed-entities-must-close-person-service
NJ.com article Gov Murphy: https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/11/nj-orders-indoor-dining-curfew-bar-seating-ban-here-are-the-details-on-latest-covid-19-rules.html
NBC NY Cuomo Article: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/new-ny-nj-cases-soar-nearly-50-in-a-week-u-s-could-hit-20-million-cases-by-christmas/2716714/
Please take a few seconds to Subscribe, I'll be adding new content as time allows.
--- Find Me ---
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurmCast
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qrzTkJ2LoAMw/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzKrmjf4w__ayiR2hcvpJ7A
---
Cuomo & Meme: https://twitter.com/saralhernandez_/status/1326925019348348931
Cuomo Limiting indoor gatherings : https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1326596760710602753
Cuomo Closing at 10PM: https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1326597493723893766
Gov Cuomo Announcement: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-restaurants-bars-other-sla-licensed-entities-must-close-person-service
NJ.com article Gov Murphy: https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/11/nj-orders-indoor-dining-curfew-bar-seating-ban-here-are-the-details-on-latest-covid-19-rules.html
NBC NY Cuomo Article: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/new-ny-nj-cases-soar-nearly-50-in-a-week-u-s-could-hit-20-million-cases-by-christmas/2716714/
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