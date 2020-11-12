BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New York / New Jersey Lockdowns Are Back & Thanksgiving 10 Person Limit In Your Own HOME
BurmCast
BurmCast
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • November 12, 2020
New York and New Jersey have lockdowns that go into effect tonight and tomorrow shutting down indoor dining, bars, clubs, bowling and other establishments at 10PM. Thanksgiving is limited to 10 people in your own private home! I'm not sure about you guys, and you do whatever you think is safe for you and your family.

Please take a few seconds to Subscribe, I'll be adding new content as time allows.

--- Find Me ---
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BurmCast
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qrzTkJ2LoAMw/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzKrmjf4w__ayiR2hcvpJ7A
---

Cuomo & Meme: https://twitter.com/saralhernandez_/status/1326925019348348931
Cuomo Limiting indoor gatherings : https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1326596760710602753
Cuomo Closing at 10PM: https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1326597493723893766
Gov Cuomo Announcement: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-restaurants-bars-other-sla-licensed-entities-must-close-person-service
NJ.com article Gov Murphy: https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/11/nj-orders-indoor-dining-curfew-bar-seating-ban-here-are-the-details-on-latest-covid-19-rules.html
NBC NY Cuomo Article: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/new-ny-nj-cases-soar-nearly-50-in-a-week-u-s-could-hit-20-million-cases-by-christmas/2716714/
Keywords
new yorknew jerseyviruscuomothanksgivinglockdowncorona viruslockdownscovidmurphy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Lemongrass: A fragrant grass valued for its culinary uses and health benefits

Laura Harris
France&#8217;s crisis deepens: Macron bans &#8220;illegitimate&#8221; protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

France’s crisis deepens: Macron bans “illegitimate” protests after 2,500 arrests, 1,000 police injured

Willow Tohi
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy