DR. TINA PEERS: SPIKE PROTEIN, LONG COVID, AND THE SEARCH FOR RELIEF

Dr. Tina Peers, functional medicine physician, explains her clinical concern that the body may struggle to clear COVID-19 spike protein on its own. Whether from infection or injection, spike protein binds to ACE2 receptors found throughout the body, in the brain, heart, arteries, lungs, and reproductive system, potentially driving chronic inflammation. Standard tests, she notes, often come back normal even in severely symptomatic patients, making diagnosis and treatment especially difficult.





Dr. Peers has spent years treating mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) — a condition affecting an estimated 20% of the population involving overreactive immune cells that, when triggered, can release a cascade of inflammatory chemicals throughout the body. She shares her clinical hypothesis that MCAS may be a significant factor underlying many long Covid cases, and describes how this framework shapes her approach to treatment.





After experiencing her own health changes following vaccination — including hand tremors, fatigue, and skin conditions — Dr. Peers began exploring augmented NAC (N-acetyl cysteine) as part of the Zero Spike Project, led by researcher Fabio Zuffi.





She describes several compelling patient cases, including her own, where symptoms appeared to improve after starting the protocol. These include accounts of reduced neurological symptoms, improved cognitive clarity, and in one notable case, a significant reduction in seizure frequency. Dr. Peers is careful to note these are clinical observations, not controlled trial results, and that individual responses vary. She also shares the story of Michael, featured in the documentary "Why Can't We Talk About This?", whose slow recovery has been an encouraging development.