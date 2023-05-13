MIRRORED25 April 2023
Nurse Erin tells us what happened during the Covid insanity at the hospital and patient level. Those of you who know my perspective and have followed me for some time, will know that the American Medical Mafia is vastly more deadly, dangerous and satanic than anything Nazi Dr. Mengele ever did. Its not even close. the American Medical Mafia is a front for the most heinous crimes ever committed against humanity. (7 min 26 seconds)
