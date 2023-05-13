Create New Account
Nurse Erin Tells Us What Happened During The Covid Insanity At The Hospital And Patient Level
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 hours ago |

MIRRORED25 April 2023

 https://twitter.com/PTRUMPFORTX2020/status/1650623349679063043 

Nurse Erin tells us what happened during the Covid insanity at the hospital and patient level. Those of you who know my perspective and have followed me for some time, will know that the American Medical Mafia is vastly more deadly, dangerous and satanic than anything Nazi Dr. Mengele ever did. Its not even close. the American Medical Mafia is a front for the most heinous crimes ever committed against humanity. (7 min 26 seconds)

covid 19erin marie olszewskimurdered patients

