Revelations Of The Apocalypse, A Partial Breakdown Of Seattle's Ceremonial Occult New Year Ritual

Some very interesting revelations and imagery were displayed during the Seattle Needle [Obelisk] New Year Celebrations, it was highly cryptic and pure Luciferain, I decided to do a partial breakdown after watching the video footage.. There is a lot more to the ritual than I have shared, this was predictive programming CGI style, the actual display didn't happen other than on a TV screen.. The animation shows the 2nd beast of Revelation 13:11-18 ascending out of the earth while several other images form as he ascends such as an alien entity and serpent, reptile type figure that I believe is depicted in the frog like spirits who appear on the earth in the end of days to bring the nations of the world to the final battle on earth, that great battle of Armageddon in the valley of Megiddo.. We are going to see some incredible tings happen in the months ahead, the 2nd beast must appear and make himself known, because he is a prominent figure in the establishing and enforcing of the mark of the beast, and we are almost at that point in time.. I'm sure there are many people out there who have discerned a lot more than I have, this is just a partial breakdown..



Revelation 16:12-14

And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.



I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.



For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty.



The CV19 virus is a fraud, it has never been isolated in a lab, therefore it doesn't exist, however, the CV19 genetic DNA vaccines need to be stored at minus 70-80 degrees which is the exact same temperature that live viruses are also stored.. It is obvious that there is some sort of virus in the CV19 vaccines, which were supposed to contain a weakened version of the alleged Corona hoax virus, but that cannot be because CV19 has never proven, so those vaccines definitely have some kind of live virus in them which is why they need to be kept at minus 70-80.. The symbolism of a virus that was displayed during the ritual is a symbol that is associated with non-envelope virus, they are also attributing that symbol to CV19, but it encompasses various viruses..