BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Plans to Attack Your Water, Air, Food & Medicine. Dr. Ardis LIVE. B2T Show Jul 11, 2023
Blessed To Teach
Blessed To TeachCheckmark Icon
501 followers
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
434 views • July 12, 2023

Fake King or False Prophecies? Texas Shooter. PraiseNPrayer!


Dr. Ardis Immune Supplements & Acne Treatments:
thedrardisshow.com/shop-all/
Use Promo Code B2T

Protect your assets now with Gold & Silver:
https://kirkelliottphd.com/B2T
Free consultation at 720.605.3900!

Pain, Allergy Relief, Weight Loss and More! Experience the Quantum Effect:
https://qestrong.com
All natural with no drugs or side effects.
Coupon Code: B2T

Become an Impactor! Name your price here:
Https://blessed2teach.com/impactor
Prepare for the Great Exodus and Great Harvest.

Move off of Cabal Insurance to Share Healthcare
https://sharehealthcare.com Referral Code: RickB2T
Use the Christian system and providers you want!

Fight with Scott and Rick in economic warfare!
tomahawkswitch.com
Switch so the Cabal cannot control you with your $$

Backstage is Now Free!
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Enjoy all the benefits listed on the link above.

Help Mike Lindell fight!
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code: B2T (up to 65%+ off)
Show the Cancel Culture They Won't Win!

Written Prayer Request Wall
https://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/177/

Join us in the Backstage Ministry! Now Free.
https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
Q&A Backstage every Tue & Wed & PraiseNPray and WordNWorship 4 nights a week.

Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/

PREPARE with emergency food and water:
https://preparewithrick.com
In stock and shipping quickly!

All B2T Sponsors in 1 place:
https://b2tneighborhood.com/sponsors/
Defund the Swamp & Refund the Kingdom!

Have you been blessed by Blessed2Teach?
https://blessed2teach.com/donations
Give a Donation of any size to the B2T Ministry

Free Gift here!
Https://blessed2teach.com/freegift
The Reliability of the Bible and Your Authority in Christ

Ageless Collagen to restore your youth
https://blessed2teach.com/collagen
For Gorgeous Hair, Skin and Nails

Stay alert and energetic with Giddy Up!
https://blessed2teach.com/GiddyUp
Recommended by Gene Ho and Rick

God’s Word Frequencies for Peace and Joy!
Https://blessed2teach.com/anxiety
Natural quantum energy with no Big Pharma.

Join the FREE Christian Patriot Platform!
https://b2tneighborhood.com
Join a Prayer & Support Zoom Group Here:
http://b2tneighborhood.com/groups/category/19/prayer-support-zoom-active/

#TruthNews
#ChristianPatriots
#RickB2T
#B2TNeighborhood

Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran&#8217;s Rezaei To End War

VP Vance Mulls Direct Talks With Iran’s Rezaei To End War

Garrison Vance
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy