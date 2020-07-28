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America’s Frontline Doctors SCOTUS Press Conference
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275 views • July 28, 2020
Press Conference Prominent Doctors Get Together to Discuss the Real Cure for COVID -- Being Censored and Taken Down Social Media
This video strikes a nerve with Social Media as it's being taken down everywhere - - a sure sign that it's the truth and they don't want people to know.
Watch these doctors speak from experience and express their passion for helping people stop dying from COVID-19, using methods that work!
This video strikes a nerve with Social Media as it's being taken down everywhere - - a sure sign that it's the truth and they don't want people to know.
Watch these doctors speak from experience and express their passion for helping people stop dying from COVID-19, using methods that work!
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