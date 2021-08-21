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WARFARE PRAYERS THAT ROUT DEMONS PART 4-BY JOHN ECKHARDT (DESTROYING THE ENEMY'S FORCES)
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81 views • August 21, 2021
Satan is rendered helpless when his forces are destroyed. We have authority to bind the strongman and strip him of his armor. Israel was sent into Canaan to destroy different nations, which are pictures of kingdoms that possessed the land. Each kingdom represented a different type of stronghold God wanted His people to destroy. Credits to John Eckhardt for this anointed book.
CONTENTS:
Prayers Against Demonic Princes
Prayers Against Leviathan and Marine Spirits .
Prayers Against Jezebel
Dealing With Spirits of the Desert .
Prayers Against Demonic Horsemen
Prayers Against Spirits of the Valley
Dealing With Spirit Birds
Deliverance From Lions
Deliverance From Serpents
Deliverance From Flies
Deliverance From Animalistic Spirits
CONTENTS:
Prayers Against Demonic Princes
Prayers Against Leviathan and Marine Spirits .
Prayers Against Jezebel
Dealing With Spirits of the Desert .
Prayers Against Demonic Horsemen
Prayers Against Spirits of the Valley
Dealing With Spirit Birds
Deliverance From Lions
Deliverance From Serpents
Deliverance From Flies
Deliverance From Animalistic Spirits
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