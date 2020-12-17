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** Mitch McConnell, Another China Whore **
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53 views • December 17, 2020
** Mitch McConnell’s Brother-in-Law, James W. Breyer
Breyer is married to shipping executive and philanthropist Angela Chao, the youngest sister of Elaine Chao and the widow of Bruce Wasserstein.[ Elaine Chao, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, making Breyer and McConnell brothers-in-law.
Breyer is a member of various World Economic Forum committees. BSc, Stanford University; MBA and named a Baker Scholar, Harvard University. Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital.Partner at Accel for 28 years and served as Managing Partner. 1995-2014: Has invested in over 40 highly successful technology companies and helped many complete IPOs. Actively invests in AI and has a 15 year track record of investing in China. Co Chair, IDG Breyer China Capital in Beijing. Serves on the board of Blackstone (BX). Previously invested in and served on the boards of Facebook, Etsy, Dell, Marvel Entertainment, Wal-Mart, and 21CF among others. Chairman Emeritus of the Advisory Board, Tsinghua University SEM. Holds numerous senior advisory roles at Stanford Univ. and at Harvard Univ. including Fellow Emeritus, Harvard Corporation. Trustee, Metropolitan Museum of Art and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
-- Investment in China
In 2005, Breyer helped establish a joint venture between Accel Partners and China-based IDG Capital Partners, a pioneering Chinese investment firm behind Baidu and Tencent. Breyer and Patrick Joseph McGovern, the Founder and CEO of IDG, have served as co-leads on the Accel-IDG joint venture's strategic investment committee since its inception in 2005. Breyer is active in the Chinese investment community and continues to invest in the country through Breyer Capital and partnerships with IDG. Additionally, he is a member of the Advisory Board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, Beijing.
In June 2014, IDG Capital announced the closing of IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV, a $586 million tech venture capital fund focused on making early-stage technology, media and telecom (TMT) investments in China. IDG also announced the participation of Breyer Capital and stated Jim will play a leading strategic advisory role in the new fund.
In June 2016, the Wall Street Journal published a piece on what is one of the largest ever China-focused venture capital funds raised, $1 billion in capital commitments for the IDG Capital Fund III of Breyer and IDG Capital.
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Breyer
** Flashback: Mitch McConnell Received Donations from Voting Machine Lobbyists Before Blocking Election Security Bills
-- Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft – 16/Dec/2020
Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/flashback-mitch-mcconnell-received-donations-voting-machine-lobbyists-blocking-election-security-bills/
-- On Tuesday Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden on the US Senate floor.
McConnell has never been a huge supporter of President Trump or his grassroots supporters. But he has benefitted from President Trump’s popularity like every Republican in the office today.
A 2019 report is making the rounds accusing McConnell of taking donations from voting machine lobbyists before blocking an election security bill that would burden the companies.
ES&S and Dominion are the two companies in question.
Now that’s interesting!
Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr Received Donations from Voting Machine Lobbyists Before Blocking Election Security Bills
Newsweek reported:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell squashed two bills intended to ensure voting security on Thursday, just one day after former special counsel Robert Mueller warned that Russians were attempting to sabotage the 2020 presidential elections “as we sit here.”
McConnell said he wouldn’t allow a vote on the bills because they were “so partisan,” but, as previously reported, earlier this year McConnell received a slew of donations from four of the top voting machine lobbyists in the country.
“Clearly this request is not a serious effort to make a law. Clearly something so partisan that it only received one single solitary Republican vote in the House is not going to travel through the Senate by unanimous consent,” said McConnell on the Senate floor.
The plans would likely burden the two largest electronic voting machine vendors in the United States, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, with new regulations and financial burdens. Together, the companies make up about 80 percent of all voting machines used in the country and both have far-reaching lobbying arms in Washington D.C. Many of those lobbyists have contributed to the McConnell campaign, reported Sludge last month, an investigative outlet that focuses on money in politics.
Breyer is married to shipping executive and philanthropist Angela Chao, the youngest sister of Elaine Chao and the widow of Bruce Wasserstein.[ Elaine Chao, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, making Breyer and McConnell brothers-in-law.
Breyer is a member of various World Economic Forum committees. BSc, Stanford University; MBA and named a Baker Scholar, Harvard University. Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital.Partner at Accel for 28 years and served as Managing Partner. 1995-2014: Has invested in over 40 highly successful technology companies and helped many complete IPOs. Actively invests in AI and has a 15 year track record of investing in China. Co Chair, IDG Breyer China Capital in Beijing. Serves on the board of Blackstone (BX). Previously invested in and served on the boards of Facebook, Etsy, Dell, Marvel Entertainment, Wal-Mart, and 21CF among others. Chairman Emeritus of the Advisory Board, Tsinghua University SEM. Holds numerous senior advisory roles at Stanford Univ. and at Harvard Univ. including Fellow Emeritus, Harvard Corporation. Trustee, Metropolitan Museum of Art and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
-- Investment in China
In 2005, Breyer helped establish a joint venture between Accel Partners and China-based IDG Capital Partners, a pioneering Chinese investment firm behind Baidu and Tencent. Breyer and Patrick Joseph McGovern, the Founder and CEO of IDG, have served as co-leads on the Accel-IDG joint venture's strategic investment committee since its inception in 2005. Breyer is active in the Chinese investment community and continues to invest in the country through Breyer Capital and partnerships with IDG. Additionally, he is a member of the Advisory Board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, Beijing.
In June 2014, IDG Capital announced the closing of IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV, a $586 million tech venture capital fund focused on making early-stage technology, media and telecom (TMT) investments in China. IDG also announced the participation of Breyer Capital and stated Jim will play a leading strategic advisory role in the new fund.
In June 2016, the Wall Street Journal published a piece on what is one of the largest ever China-focused venture capital funds raised, $1 billion in capital commitments for the IDG Capital Fund III of Breyer and IDG Capital.
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Breyer
** Flashback: Mitch McConnell Received Donations from Voting Machine Lobbyists Before Blocking Election Security Bills
-- Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft – 16/Dec/2020
Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/flashback-mitch-mcconnell-received-donations-voting-machine-lobbyists-blocking-election-security-bills/
-- On Tuesday Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) congratulated President-Elect Joe Biden on the US Senate floor.
McConnell has never been a huge supporter of President Trump or his grassroots supporters. But he has benefitted from President Trump’s popularity like every Republican in the office today.
A 2019 report is making the rounds accusing McConnell of taking donations from voting machine lobbyists before blocking an election security bill that would burden the companies.
ES&S and Dominion are the two companies in question.
Now that’s interesting!
Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr Received Donations from Voting Machine Lobbyists Before Blocking Election Security Bills
Newsweek reported:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell squashed two bills intended to ensure voting security on Thursday, just one day after former special counsel Robert Mueller warned that Russians were attempting to sabotage the 2020 presidential elections “as we sit here.”
McConnell said he wouldn’t allow a vote on the bills because they were “so partisan,” but, as previously reported, earlier this year McConnell received a slew of donations from four of the top voting machine lobbyists in the country.
“Clearly this request is not a serious effort to make a law. Clearly something so partisan that it only received one single solitary Republican vote in the House is not going to travel through the Senate by unanimous consent,” said McConnell on the Senate floor.
The plans would likely burden the two largest electronic voting machine vendors in the United States, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, with new regulations and financial burdens. Together, the companies make up about 80 percent of all voting machines used in the country and both have far-reaching lobbying arms in Washington D.C. Many of those lobbyists have contributed to the McConnell campaign, reported Sludge last month, an investigative outlet that focuses on money in politics.
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