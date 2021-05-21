TruNews - 5/21/21*

May 21, 2021PUTIN THREATENS TO KNOCK BIDEN’S TEETH OUT, AFTER PSYCHIC SPY WARNINGCourtesy of TruNewsToday on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on Russian President Putin’s promise to aggressively defend his nation from the threats of war from the West, even employing psychic intelligence in the battle. The Madeline Albright Declaration is being used to respond to NATO’s advances.The team also talks about the global escalation between nations and individuals, China makes an announcement on aggressive management of cryptocurrency, and then Bitcoin tanks: there are no coincidences.Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/21/21.🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥