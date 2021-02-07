© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TSA to fine mask violators, I call TSA
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
341 views • February 07, 2021
When the CDC put their order out and mentioned TSA would be enforcing it, I decided to ask the TSA under what authority they are able to do that. They cite the directive from the Executive branch. In other words, they are following orders not laws therefore you can ignore it. Traveling is a right, period, end of discussion.
https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/537562-tsa-to-fine-mask-violators-up-to-1500
http://www.begnopardon.com/driving-vs-traveling.html
https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/537562-tsa-to-fine-mask-violators-up-to-1500
http://www.begnopardon.com/driving-vs-traveling.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.