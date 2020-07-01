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ΜΠΡΑΦ 57 - ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΦΑΝΤΑΡΟΙ (2013)
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8 views • July 01, 2020
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Περιγραφή από τον Mikeius : ΟΧΙ. ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΚΑΝΩ ΑΛΛΟ ΜΠΡΑΦ. Να το ξεκαθαρισω. Αλλα υπηρχε ενα τελευταιο επεισοδιο που δεν είδε ποτέ το φως της ημέρας. Παρτε το στην ωμη, ακυκλοφορητη μορφη του, οπως ακριβως το βρηκα στον παλιο σκληρο δισκο.
Περιγραφή από εμένα : ΝΑΙ, ΑΝΕΒΑΖΩ ΣΥΛΛΕΚΤΙΚΑ ΜΠΡΑΦ πριν τα κατεβάσει κάποιος αλγόριθμος του Youtube και σε άλλες πλατφόρμες.
MY SOCIAL MEDIA :
●Twitch : https://twitch.tv/perfectbalance1040
●Instagram 1 : https://instagram.com/victoriapurplelady
●Instagram 2 : https://instagram.com/mirandapurplelady
●Instagram 3 : https://instagram.com/stargirls_esports
●Facebook : https://facebook.com/victoriapurplelady
●Dlive : https://dlive.tv/perfectbalance1040
●Mixer : https://mixer.com/perfectbalance1040
●Hitbox : https://smashcast.tv/perfectbalance1040
●Vimeo : https://vimeo.com/victoriapurplelady
●Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/victoriapurplelady
●Brighteon : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/victoriapurplelady
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