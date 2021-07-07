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Manual installation of frostblanket insec-barrier INVERNAVELO®
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30 views • July 07, 2021
Installation of INVERNAVELO® thermal blanket for the forced cultivation of vegetables. This anti-frost fabric also serves to protect the seedlings and plants from the effects of wind and viruses transmitted by insects. This type of floating cover by the HORTOMALLAS® family of products allows to advance the harvests weeks before other farmers of the same area, making the sale of produce possible at higher prices.
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