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'They Have Technologies That Elon Musk Can Only Dream About' [25.10.2021]
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170 views • October 26, 2021
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https://youtu.be/szGtm_ReQ-c - What's Really Happening Globally ?? (DAVID ICKE)
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https://youtu.be/ZSV9lFhHrj4 - "All These Estates Just RIPPING People OFF" ?? Robert Kiyosaki (2020)
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"They Organized It From The Beginning"
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David Icke | One Of The Most Important Message You need To Hear
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Credit for the music and footage goes mostly to StoryBlocks and Creative Commons.
Credit for the original content goes to Video Advice who you should sub to on YT here ?? https://bit.ly/2XASV0a
-This video has no negative impact on the original works
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form, which is in correlation with the right to Fair Use.
210 views Oct 25, 2021
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/IHD31veCZug
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
Optimize Your Brain Health, with the best Omega-3 available ??
Health Benefits ? https://bit.ly/34P9hlS
Get it here! https://bit.ly/3ewAyxc
Premier Offers ? BalanceOil Vegan Kits ? Pick an ongoing subscription (you can cancel at any time) to save money! Always consult your doctor before trying new dietary protocols.
Follow @Inner Focus
Education 2021
https://bit.ly/2CufYzg
See more of my videos:
https://youtu.be/szGtm_ReQ-c - What's Really Happening Globally ?? (DAVID ICKE)
https://youtu.be/omeULGwKz7Y - "It's Gonna Be Like an Asteroid Hitting Planet Earth!" ?? (Robert Kiyosaki)
https://youtu.be/tbzhQeOKw7M - Beware? "We Are on The Path to Destruction!" | (ROBERT KIYOSAKI)
https://youtu.be/ZSV9lFhHrj4 - "All These Estates Just RIPPING People OFF" ?? Robert Kiyosaki (2020)
Inspired by:
[CLASSIFIED] "Watch Within the Next 24 hrs" - PREPARE NOW
https://bit.ly/3rIIaUf
"They Organized It From The Beginning"
https://bit.ly/3hv8HQe
David Icke | One Of The Most Important Message You need To Hear
https://bit.ly/2KPovkY
Top 3 Incredible Stories That Will Inspire You To Live Beyond Limits
https://bit.ly/382RZ7R
Follow us on Twitter https://bit.ly/3dLLhTc
Follow us on Instagram https://bit.ly/38b31WV
Credit for the music and footage goes mostly to StoryBlocks and Creative Commons.
Credit for the original content goes to Video Advice who you should sub to on YT here ?? https://bit.ly/2XASV0a
-This video has no negative impact on the original works
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form, which is in correlation with the right to Fair Use.
210 views Oct 25, 2021
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/IHD31veCZug
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
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