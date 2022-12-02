Create New Account
Fr. Benander Reacts to NPR's Horrific Abortion Broadcast
LifeSiteNews
Published 16 hours ago |
NPR's horrific live abortion broadcast has sparked international pro-life outrage, and Norbertine Canon, Fr. Alan Benander of "Priests for Life" shares his unfiltered reaction — and insights — into the urgent next steps that the pro-life movement must take.

Keywords
pro lifenprpro abortion

