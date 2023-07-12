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WEF Orders Govt's To Prepare for BILLIONS of 'Social Credit Prisoners'
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
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195 views • July 12, 2023

The World Economic Forum has been quietly granted backdoor access to billions of cellphones as part of a plot to compile “blacklists” of users who hold “politically incorrect” views and commit “wrongspeak.”


According to a World Economic Forum insider, these blacklists of so-called “deplorables” will be used to assign a “social credit score” to people before the social credit scheme is officially rolled out in the next few years.


Klaus Schwab’s evil plan is playing out to perfection in France, where WEF puppet Emmanual Macron has granted the global elite permission to spy on every single French citizen by turning on the camera and microphones on their cellphones – without a warrant or any kind of notification.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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