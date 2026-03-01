RT News - March 1 2026 2PM GMT

March 1, 2026

Iran announces the start of a new stage in its operation against Israel and US assets in the region. That's as Tehran strikes the city of Beit Shemesh with ten people reported dead. The skies above Tehran fill with smoke as the Israeli army confirms a series of strikes on the heart of the Iranian capital for the first time during this weekend's assault. Our correspondent is close-by reporting from the rooftoop of RT's bureau. Iran's supreme leader is confirmed killed in Saturday's strikes on his residence. Tehran pledges to avenge the Ayatollah's assassination. Anger spreads worldwide with anti-US-and-Israel protests gripping Iraq, Kashmir and Pakistan where locals are outraged by the unprovoked killing of Iranians.





