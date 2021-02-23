CANADIAN REFUSES FASCIST SWAB TEST AT BORDER !!!

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
Canadian Chris Sky Refuses Fascist Swab Test at Border. If we had more like this man our problems would over in 2 minutes. Unfortunately people have their government's dick so far down their throats that they're unable to conceptualize the OBVIOUS REALITY THAT IS RIGHT IN FRONT OF EVERYONE"S FACE - that Covid-19 is the biggest fraud and crime against humanity ever perpetrated.