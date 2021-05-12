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1 HOUR TO GO! CALL TO ACTION FROM STEFAN MOLYNEUX
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360 views • May 12, 2021
www.freedomainnft.com
This is Stefan Molyneux.
In 2014, I spent 6 months researching, writing and recording a 3 hour video on a topic I am incredibly passionate about: THE RISE OF NAZISM.
Drawing on intense family history, and weaving together art, culture, family, politics, religion and philosophy, I lay out a startlingly original case for the TRUE origins of the rise of Nazism - and touch on the parallels to the modern world.
I never released this presentation - a heartbreaking decision at the time.
I am making it available now as the first unique Freedomain NFT - a 10GB full HD video of my long-lost presentation: THE RISE OF NAZISM.
Own a unique piece of philosophical history.
This is Stefan Molyneux.
In 2014, I spent 6 months researching, writing and recording a 3 hour video on a topic I am incredibly passionate about: THE RISE OF NAZISM.
Drawing on intense family history, and weaving together art, culture, family, politics, religion and philosophy, I lay out a startlingly original case for the TRUE origins of the rise of Nazism - and touch on the parallels to the modern world.
I never released this presentation - a heartbreaking decision at the time.
I am making it available now as the first unique Freedomain NFT - a 10GB full HD video of my long-lost presentation: THE RISE OF NAZISM.
Own a unique piece of philosophical history.
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