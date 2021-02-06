So You Found Out You Have High Blood Pressure--NOW WHAT???

This is an informational video for anyone that has high blood pressure, because there is probably information in this video that you are not going to hear anywhere else. I talk about the effects on the body, the importance of getting it under control, the supplements you can try before starting medications, and how to check your blood pressure to see how you are coming along with keeping it under control.



Please email your stories if you find the information helpful and share it with anyone that might find it helpful as well. Do not start any supplement without talking to your doctor first about how it will effect any other medications you take.



There is no copyright infringement, because the music I use is my own at the conclusion of the presentation. "Be The Change You Want To See" was written by me this year.