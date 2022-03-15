Miles Guo: All the countries sanctioned by SWIFT were authoritarian regimes; The rules of SWIFT were set by all Catholic and Christian countries aroun

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3/13/2022 Miles Guo: All the countries sanctioned by SWIFT were authoritarian regimes; The rules of SWIFT were set by all Catholic and Christian countries around the world; exclusion from SWIFT is not a decision made by the US alone, rather the decision is made with consensus under a consistent guideline