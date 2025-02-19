ISRAEL: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE Part 11: Recycled by God

Following his awesome victory on Mount Carmel, Elijah proved he was just as human as the rest of us when Queen Jezebel threatened his life for killing her prophets of Baal. For some reason, Elijah did not think that God could handle Jezebel, and the fear in him was so great, that he ran into the wilderness.

The Lord sent an angel with food and drink which nourished him until he made it to Mount Horeb forty days later. God met him in a cave and listened as Elijah dejectedly recounted how all was lost but Jesus surprised him by saying there were still 7,000 men in Israel who had not bowed their knees to Baal.

Elijah was commissioned to anoint Hazael king of Syria, Jehu king of Israel and Elisha as his successor. Despite Jezebel's threatening's, Elijah went on to confront Ahab yet again, this time for Naboth's murder, and he announced the punishment that God had for Ahab, Jezebel and their children.

Every prediction came true and their bloodline was wiped out and the Israelites knew that Elijah was a true prophet of God. It just goes to show that your life is not over until God says it is over.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1615.pdf

RLJ-1615 -- SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



