Ballot Harvesting is a Critical Component to Winning the Upcoming Election - Craig Huey
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
8 months ago

A shockingly high number of American Christians don’t vote, but if they did, it could forever change the course of this country’s history. Craig Huey is an economic expert, bestselling author, and national television commentator who discusses the power of the evangelical vote. He says Christians must learn how to do political battle competitively with progressive opponents and notes that the Democrats are roughly 10-15 years ahead when it comes to marketing and messaging their platform to the masses. The 80 million Christians in America have the power to turn the country around - but only if they get out the vote. Craig discusses practical ways the church can safely get involved in the civic process this year.



TAKEAWAYS


Legal ballot harvesting is a critical tool for winning elections in battleground states


Republicans and conservatives tend to have much more anemic campaigns than Democrats.


Churches can easily mobilize to become legal ballot-harvesting centers where states allow it.


Church involvement isn’t about politics - it’s about supporting policies that align with the Bible



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM

The Great Deception book: https://amzn.to/3WXvs4t

Megachurch Collects 20K Ballots article: https://bit.ly/3ySsuGv


🔗 CONNECT WITH CRAIG HUEY

Website: https://www.electionforum.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realityalert

X: https://twitter.com/Reality_Alert

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4cDw9pB

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1116351

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/reality_alert


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


trumpelectionamericachristiansharrisrfkcraig hueyballot harvestingtina griffins counter culture mom show
