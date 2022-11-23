Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Robert Malone: "We Might Have Actually Had More Success Than We Give Ourselves Credit For"
455 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 6 days ago |
Shop now

"The virtuals [WEFers and related entities] are the ones that are gonna be made redundant first. They're the ones whose work product can be most easily automated," explained Dr. Malone.

"The corporate media is now having major layoffs. ... So you [Dr. Lawrie] ask the question, are we going to see collapse of these captured entities? I think we already are."

Full Video: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/

https://rumble.com/v1wjixm-dr.-robert-malone-we-might-have-actually-had-more-success-than-we-give-ours.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11 


Keywords
globalistcorporate mediawefdr robert malone

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket