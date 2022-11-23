Dr. Robert Malone: "We Might Have Actually Had More Success Than We Give Ourselves Credit For"

"The virtuals [WEFers and related entities] are the ones that are gonna be made redundant first. They're the ones whose work product can be most easily automated," explained Dr. Malone.
"The corporate media is now having major layoffs. ... So you [Dr. Lawrie] ask the question, are we going to see collapse of these captured entities? I think we already are."
Full Video: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/newsroom/
https://rumble.com/v1wjixm-dr.-robert-malone-we-might-have-actually-had-more-success-than-we-give-ours.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11
