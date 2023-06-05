VAXX injured actor needs brain surgery to drain the stupid out

DANNY BONADUCE

I'M HAVING BRAIN SURGERY ...

After Serious Health Scare

Danny Bonaduce is going under the knife ... set for brain surgery in the wake of a serious health scare that's left him unable to walk or balance. The actor and radio host tells TMZ ... after seeing hundreds of doctors for a mystery illness, in March he was finally diagnosed with hydrocephalus ... a neurological disorder caused by a buildup of liquid in the brain. Surgery is set for Monday, and the hope is it can alleviate the symptoms. Last April, "The Partridge Family" star began battling the mystery illness after his wife noticed his speech was off and he lost the ability to walk or balance. He was hospitalized for 5 days and underwent a battery of tests. Doctors ruled out a stroke, but couldn't come up with a diagnosis.

tmzDOTcom/2023/06/02/danny-bonaduce-brain-surgery-health-scare/

