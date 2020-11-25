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73) Olle Johansson - The dangers of non-ionizing radiation (jan. 24, 2020)
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189 views • November 25, 2020
Olle Johansson - The dangers of non-ionizing radiation (jan. 24, 2020) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 05/02/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=di4TR_pBpPQ
Credits to radio 'ckuw.ca' (CANADA):
The dangers of non-ionizing radiation (audio, published 24 January 2020- Canada): https://ckuw.ca/128/20200124.13.00-14.00.mp3
Full programm:
- Olle Johnasson: 09:00-30:55''
- Claire Edwards: 31':00'' - 59:00''
Credits to radio 'ckuw.ca' (CANADA):
The dangers of non-ionizing radiation (audio, published 24 January 2020- Canada): https://ckuw.ca/128/20200124.13.00-14.00.mp3
Full programm:
- Olle Johnasson: 09:00-30:55''
- Claire Edwards: 31':00'' - 59:00''
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