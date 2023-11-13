HOW ISRAEL MADE GAZA - THE WORLD'S BIGGEST PRISON - long before this current war

I'm sharing this well made video, from 2021, created by AJ+ on YouTube.

How Israel Made Gaza The World’s Biggest Prison

June 8, 2021 by AJ+

Often described as the world’s biggest prison, most of the world only pays attention to Gaza when its firing rockets at Israel. It’s a tiny territory with no control of its own borders or airspace. Most of its residents are refugees from just across the boundary with Israel who have almost no chance of ever leaving. Outside visitors are rare. Escape – even during Israeli bombings – is impossible. Most children have never known a full day of electricity. And these conditions aren’t the result of some natural disaster – they’re deliberate policy decisions.





#Gaza #Palestine #Israel



