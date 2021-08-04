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Zuck's Tower of Babel - Breakthrough Starshot Blasting Through the Firmament [03.08.2021]
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128 views • August 04, 2021
The cover story is that they will use lightweight space sails steered and accelerated with high powered lasers from earth to propel them at fractions of the speed of light to reach the nearest star. Yeah right. I believe the Tower of Babel was a platform to launch de-icing calcium chloride at the firmament. Tons of a pink calcium chloride mineral are found only in the plains of Shinar and Antarctica!
Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakthrough_Starshot
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/breakthrough-to-the-stars
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tower_of_Babel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinjar_Mountains
https://selfdecode.com/chemical/171038-sinjarite/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calcium_chloride#:~:text=In%20the%20oil%20industry%2C%20calcium,density%20of%20solids%2Dfree%20brines.&text=Calcium%20chloride%20is%20also%20used,ingredient%20used%20in%20ceramic%20slipware.
6,912 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
99.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/B8cK4eShP74
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakthrough_Starshot
https://www.discovermagazine.com/the-sciences/breakthrough-to-the-stars
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tower_of_Babel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinjar_Mountains
https://selfdecode.com/chemical/171038-sinjarite/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Calcium_chloride#:~:text=In%20the%20oil%20industry%2C%20calcium,density%20of%20solids%2Dfree%20brines.&text=Calcium%20chloride%20is%20also%20used,ingredient%20used%20in%20ceramic%20slipware.
6,912 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
99.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/B8cK4eShP74
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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