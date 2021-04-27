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Jab being forced on homebound people in La County!!! Please pray for these people who were forced to take the jab.
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70 views • April 27, 2021
Original Video is Here https://www.bitchute.com/video/KFXku47vWCFs/
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On January 7, 2021, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva put “Operation Homebound” into motion.
It is allegedly a program designed to vaccinate “the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities, including those experiencing homelessness.”
The program is currently on hold due to the J&J shots, the only “single dose” COVID-19 “vaccines” available, being paused by the FDA temporarily due to fatal blood clots.
A disturbing video has surfaced of the program in action, where mentally disabled adults and children try to resist the shots, but are held down and forcibly injected anyway.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/la-county-sheriff-going-home-to-home-forcibly-injecting-handicapped-adults-and-children-with-covid-19-shots-against-their-will/
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Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
.
On January 7, 2021, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva put “Operation Homebound” into motion.
It is allegedly a program designed to vaccinate “the most underrepresented, homebound, and underserved disabled residents in our communities, including those experiencing homelessness.”
The program is currently on hold due to the J&J shots, the only “single dose” COVID-19 “vaccines” available, being paused by the FDA temporarily due to fatal blood clots.
A disturbing video has surfaced of the program in action, where mentally disabled adults and children try to resist the shots, but are held down and forcibly injected anyway.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/la-county-sheriff-going-home-to-home-forcibly-injecting-handicapped-adults-and-children-with-covid-19-shots-against-their-will/
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
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