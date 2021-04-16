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Ep.232 | Tony - on finances, the Great Reset, and protecting your wealth
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14 views • April 16, 2021
#Adrian # health #
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
I am delighted to once again have Tony back on the show sharing his thoughts and knowledge.
Topics covered:
How and why currency printing has been used to give the illusion of a thriving stock market and economy throughout the pandemic.
The implications of the insane currency printing.
What people can expect to happen to their finances when the reality kicks in.
What people can consider as strategies to protect themselves from significant inflation.
The switch to digital and its implications - link to compliance, UBI, surveillance, vaccines, etc.
The differences between a State digital system and a decentralized system.
The 'wealth grab' that will happen and how it will be achieved.
Where we will soon end up if we don't understand the economic aspects of the Covid fraud.
To learn more about the fraud called banking some of these titles are excellent:
A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind by Stephen Goodson.
Behind the Curtain: A Chilling Exposé of the Banking Industry by John Hamer.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
I am delighted to once again have Tony back on the show sharing his thoughts and knowledge.
Topics covered:
How and why currency printing has been used to give the illusion of a thriving stock market and economy throughout the pandemic.
The implications of the insane currency printing.
What people can expect to happen to their finances when the reality kicks in.
What people can consider as strategies to protect themselves from significant inflation.
The switch to digital and its implications - link to compliance, UBI, surveillance, vaccines, etc.
The differences between a State digital system and a decentralized system.
The 'wealth grab' that will happen and how it will be achieved.
Where we will soon end up if we don't understand the economic aspects of the Covid fraud.
To learn more about the fraud called banking some of these titles are excellent:
A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind by Stephen Goodson.
Behind the Curtain: A Chilling Exposé of the Banking Industry by John Hamer.
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
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